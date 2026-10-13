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The explosion from the sunken ship near Krapets was also heard in Shabla

The explosion from the sunken ship near Krapets was also heard in Shabla

The signal was about an hour after midnight, announced the mayor of the municipality, Mariyan Zhechev. According to him, the incident could have an economic impact on the region

Oct 13, 2026 12:17 47

The explosion from the sunken ship near Krapets was also heard in Shabla - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A loud explosion related to the sinking of a ship in the Black Sea near Krapets was also heard in Shabla about an hour after midnight. The vessel sank east of Krapets, in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, and a rescue operation has begun on site.

“There is information about a loud explosion that can be heard in the area of the municipality“, said the mayor of the Shabla municipality, Mariyan Zhechev. He indicated that information about the sunken ship and the ongoing rescue operation was then received.

Zhechev described the incident as worrying for the region. According to him, what happened could have economic consequences for the municipality, without specifying their specific size or the impact on local businesses.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg


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