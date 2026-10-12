Rumen Kolev from "The Voice of Bulgaria" has died

Rumen Kolev, a participant in "The Voice of Bulgaria", has died at the age of 54. The sad news was announced after the show aired his participation as a tribute to the musician.

Kolev performed the song "Gentle Perseverance". After his performance, all four coaches turned their chairs and wished him on their teams.

The show's crew expressed condolences

At the end of the broadcast, the crew of "The Voice of Bulgaria" published a message in memory of the participant:

„In memory of Rumen Kolev. Your voice will remain with us forever! The team of „The Voice of Bulgaria“ offers its condolences.“

The cause of Rumen Kolev's death is unknown.

35 years dedicated to music

Kolev has dedicated 35 years of his life to music. In 1997, he left Bulgaria and went to South Africa, where he continued his musical career. He sang in clubs in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and the stage remained a constant part of his life.

Before the castings of „The Voice of Bulgaria“ he returned to Bulgaria with the hope of starting a new stage. His performance of "Gentle Persistence" was remembered by viewers who expressed their sadness on social media.

Sources: dnes.bg, btv.bg, ladyzone.bg