Dimitar Stoyanov: National security is not a place for stupid sketches, even less for Tik Tok appearances

Let's leave the assessments of the European Council to them. Let them use them. If they have current information proving this claim - let them provide it to us. This was said by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in connection with the final assessment of European leaders that the drones that hit ships near the Black Sea were Russian. I trust what the Bulgarian investigation into the "Chelsea-3" ship will establish, he also indicated on BNT, quoted by novini.bg

"The Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings, military police are participating in the investigation. Information on how, what and in what way it was found will come out from the Military Prosecutor's Office. There is no way for the Minister of Defense to provide information, I do not have any," Stoyanov said.

The case in Leipzig - it took the German government 27-28 days to prove that the drone was Russian. That is, they needed technological time to examine the drone so that it could be proven that it was Russian. In our country, especially our opposition leaders, wanted us to announce that they were Russian even before the event happened, the minister said.

When the drone fell in Kardam, the message I received from an opposition leader was "Do you know if the drone is Russian?" The logical question is "Do you know whose drone it is?", Stoyanov said. He added: "These people's hard drives have been formatted. They are working in the same direction without wanting to hear what the reality is and how evidence is needed to accuse a country, because there are victims here.

This same opposition leader allowed himself to tell a lot of lies. National security is not a place to make stupid skits, much less Tik Tok appearances. They are doing exactly that. They came out and said: "We are creating a Black Sea shield", the next day they said: "Good that the government listened to us" - absolute nonsense. The expertise that this gentleman has is absolutely zero, as is everyone around him. The expertise that the Ministry of Defense has is enormous, Dimitar Stoyanov also pointed out.

If the drone turns out to be Russian, Dimitar Stoyanov pointed out that the next step in diplomacy is handing over a note to Eleonora Mitrofanova. What if the drone is Ukrainian, the minister asked. And he recalled that the drone that fell near Kardam was manufactured on the territory of Ukraine, but we are not saying that it was used by them. Until the moment we received a response from the Ukrainian government that they used the drone. "We must be very careful in the findings and conclusions. If it is proven that the drone was Russian, a note will most likely be handed to the Russian ambassador", he added.