A house burned down in a fire in the Plovdiv neighborhood of Komatevo. The report of the fire was filed around 9:00 p.m., and five fire brigade teams were sent to the scene, BNT reported.

The flames have burned down the roof and caused severe damage to the building. There is no information about injured people or residents who were evacuated from the house. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Due to the fire and thick smoke, traffic on the Plovdiv Ring Road was stopped for hours in the area of the traffic light in the direction of the village of Parvenets.

Initially, eyewitnesses reported to Plovdiv24.bg about three fire trucks, an ambulance and police teams. According to their information, the building began to collapse due to damage from the flames. This information has not been confirmed by official data.

Sources: bntnews.bg, plovdiv24.bg