No Data on Bulgarian Citizens Injured in Krakow Shooting

There is no information about any Bulgarian citizens being injured in the shooting at a central square in Krakow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The information was confirmed by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Warsaw.

“At present, there is no information about any Bulgarian citizens being injured during the attack at the central square in Krakow,” the embassy said. The diplomatic mission is maintaining constant contact with the local authorities, monitoring developments and is ready to provide consular assistance if necessary.

At least six people were killed in the shooting, while at least 15 others were injured. Police officers are among the injured, with one of them in critical condition.

According to BNT, the suspect is a Polish citizen. He was injured and taken to hospital after resisting arrest while attempting to flee. He was detained less than half an hour after the pursuit began.

Before the shooting at the square, the man had fired at a tram. The area has been cordoned off, and the motives behind the attack are being clarified. It is still unclear whether the suspect acted alone.

Sources: bntnews.bg