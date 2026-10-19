Road conditions: repairs, borders and restrictions in the country

Repairs and temporary traffic organization are making travel difficult on several main routes in the country. The most significant restrictions are on the “Hemus“, “Trakia“, “Struma“ and “Maritsa“ highways, as well as on roads in the Rhodope Mountains and Northeastern Bulgaria.

On the “Hemus“ highway, traffic remains two-way in the lane towards Varna at the “Topli Dol“ tunnel, between the 350th and 363rd kilometers near Shumen and between the 419th and 422nd kilometers near Ignatievo. The restrictions are related to repair and strengthening activities. Between the road junctions “Boaza“ and “Dermantsi“ vehicles over 12.5 tons are not allowed.

On the “Trakia“ motorway, the speed is limited to 100 km/h in sections between the 34th and 39th kilometers towards Burgas, between the 56th and 61st kilometers towards Sofia and between the 208th and 229th kilometers towards the capital. At Muhovo, work is being carried out in the emergency lane, and between the 342nd and 348th kilometers towards Burgas the speed limit is 80 km/h.

New restrictions at “Zimnitsa“ and Ruse

From 9 a.m., temporary traffic organization begins at the “Zimnitsa“ junction. On the I-7 road in the facility area, vehicles will pass in both directions in one lane, with the speed limited to 30 km/h. The measure is scheduled until 9 a.m. on October 23 due to the repair of expansion joints. Traffic will be regulated with a traffic light.

On the Danube Bridge near Ruse, the right lane is closed from 9 a.m. due to the installation of drainage facilities. Vehicles will pass in both directions through the free lane at intervals of 20 minutes. The restriction will be in effect until 5 p.m. on October 22, and the second stage, with the closure of the left lane, is planned from October 26 to 29.

“Vehicle passage will be carried out in both directions in the free lane at intervals of 20 minutes in each direction and will be regulated“, the Ministry of Interior reports.

On the border with Turkey, the traffic for trucks at the exit through “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ is very intense. Traffic at the points with Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal. Through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“ Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through, and buses and trucks pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“ and buses and trucks. The Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich ferries are suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

Road closures and conditions in the mountains

Road III-9009 between Novo Panicharevo and Yasna Polyana remains closed to all cars. Traffic is limited on road III-8641 between Pamporovo and Smolyan near Raykovski Livadi due to a collapse of the road, with the detour being via Stoykite or the “Rozhen“ pass. Vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers are not allowed on road III-868 between Rudozem and Smolyan.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be significant, and the highest peaks will remain in the cloud layer. Before noon, rain will fall in places, above 2000 meters - snow. The wind will be moderate from the northwest, and the temperature at 2000 meters will reach about 5 degrees.

Reports from the fire department and traffic police

For the last reported 24 hours, the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ responded to 89 signals. 58 fires have been extinguished, with 14 causing direct material damage. Firefighters carried out 28 rescue and relief operations, and two people died in the fires.

As part of the police operation to control under the Road Traffic Act, 15,267 motor vehicles and 18,882 drivers and passengers were checked. 4,386 tickets and 385 reports were drawn up. 36 drivers were found to have driven after drinking alcohol, four under the influence of drugs, and two refused a test.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, on October 17, 11 road accidents with injuries and fatalities were registered. Two people died and 14 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 5,533 serious accidents, 394 deaths, and 14 injuries – 6862.

Sources: taralej.bg, plovdiv24.bg, actualno.com