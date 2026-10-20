Iva Petrova: Bulgaria is an increasingly active participant in the development of the European energy architecture

“The ability to secure the resources and infrastructure on which our development depends is the new strategic imperative before us. Regional cooperation is crucial for achieving these goals. Common actions will help countries respond more effectively to modern challenges“. This was stated by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova at the Global Innovation Summit 2026 in Sofia.

The forum is being held under the motto “Increasing Competitiveness: Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Innovation for Economic Transformation“ and brought together representatives of institutions, businesses and the expert community to discuss the main factors changing global competitiveness.

Minister Petrova highlighted the impact of geopolitical tensions, disruptions in supply chains, price fluctuations and accelerated technological transformation on economic competitiveness. “In this environment, reliable access to energy and strategic resources, as well as the availability of modern infrastructure, are increasingly important for national security, investment and industrial development“, she stated categorically.

Bulgaria is strengthening its positions in the European energy system through active participation in regional initiatives of pan-European importance. Among them are the Vertical Gas Corridor, the “East-West“ and “North-South“ electricity corridors, as well as the development of green energy routes from the Caspian region to Europe. These efforts expand the possibilities for connectivity, diversification and cooperation between markets and create prerequisites for a more sustainable economic environment.

According to the Energy Minister, Europe has the opportunity to build an economy based on its own technological capacity, secure access to strategic resources and industries that create high added value. “To turn this potential into reality, we must look beyond short-term cycles, bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and industrial production and transform cooperation between countries into a real capacity for collective action“, Petrova pointed out.

In the panel dedicated to energy security and independence, Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Lyubomira Gancheva presented Bulgaria's new approach to energy planning, based on a long-term strategy, complex modeling and regional partnership: “Bulgaria is introducing a new approach to energy planning – decisions should not be taken piecemeal, but within the framework of a long-term energy strategy, supported by complex modeling of the entire energy system under different scenarios. This will allow us to simultaneously assess security of supply, energy accessibility, competitiveness and decarbonization goals. However, national planning must be linked to the infrastructure, resources and development of neighboring countries, because regional partnership is a key condition for energy security and sustainability“.