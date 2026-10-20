Analysts: The sluggish campaign preserves electoral attitudes

The presidential campaign is entering its decisive phase without a significant rearrangement of support for the candidates and with weak interest from the voters. This was the assessment given by sociologist Petko Petkov and political scientist Milen Lyubenov on Euronews Bulgaria.

According to Petkov, there are currently no clear signs of a serious change in electoral attitudes. He emphasized the lack of sufficient attention to Bulgaria's geopolitical orientation and pointed out that no clear statements were made on this issue in the campaign.

„The issue is that at least in these few months we have not seen such statements“, commented Petko Petkov.

The sociologist assumed that some voters will orient themselves in the last days before the vote. According to him, the expected low turnout could affect the final result, especially if some of the traditional voters of the major parties remain passive. In such a scenario, the mobilization of the hard core voters could prove decisive.

A serious political debate is missing

Milen Lyubenov described the campaign as insufficiently meaningful. As reasons, he pointed out the late announcement of the candidates and the lack of a serious political debate that would allow for a comparison between their positions.

According to the political scientist, the messages of the participants do not correspond to the complex international situation. He drew attention to the contrast between the tension in the world and the way the candidates present themselves to voters, including through humorous campaign videos.

Instead of discussing issues of security and the future of Bulgaria, the campaign remains focused on more superficial messages, believes Lyubenov.

Focus shifts to governance

The political scientist also emphasized the consequences of the presidential vote for the entire political system. According to him, there is a risk of concentration of power and the absence of real reforms. He stressed that the campaign should not divert attention from the work of the government and the parliamentary majority, which are responsible for the management decisions.

Lyubenov said that the assessment of the ruling party will depend on whether they will fulfill their promises and undertake the necessary changes, including with regard to the budget.

„If they do not make the necessary reforms for which they came to power, they will leave. And this is completely logical and natural“, said Milen Lyubenov.

Thus, Petko Petkov emphasized the activity, the solid electoral cores and the missing geopolitical debate, while Milen Lyubenov focused on the quality of the campaign and the responsibility of the ruling party after the elections.

Sources: euronews.bg