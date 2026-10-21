IB: 400 victims of accidents a month earlier

400 people have died in accidents in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2026. Ministry of Interior data, published on October 20 and current until the end of October 19, show that the limit was reached about a month earlier than last year. In 2025, the 400th death was reported on November 19.

Since the beginning of the year, 5,576 serious road accidents have been registered, in which 6,914 people were injured. In October alone, 414 accidents with injured and dead people, 34 victims and 513 injured people were reported. For the last 24 hours, 27 accidents were registered, in which three people died and 29 were injured.

51 more deaths compared to 2025.

The Ministry of Interior compares the current data with 349 deaths for the same period in 2025. Thus, the number of victims this year is 51 higher. The Ministry specifies that the statistics are dynamic and may change if the status of the accidents and victims changes.

IPB insists on an independent check

The Institute for Road Safety questions the way in which the official report on the deaths is kept. The organization claims that in the last week alone, three people were excluded from the statistics according to internal rules of the Ministry of Interior. The IPB insists on an independent review of the data for 2024 and 2025, which would establish how many people who died as a result of accidents are not included in the general report.

According to the institute, such a practice could leave nearly 100 deaths per year outside the official data on road injuries. The IPB states that changes in the reporting method cannot solve the problem and insists on actions whose results should be measurable and verifiable.

„The pandemic of accidents cannot be controlled through statistical manipulations“, the IPB's position states.

The Ministry of Interior has not presented a separate response to the allegations of excluded victims and refusal of an independent review in the cited publications.

Sources: bgonair.bg, dariknews.bg, eurocom.bg