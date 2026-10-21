Radan Kanev: The Radev Cabinet bears full responsibility for the security of Bulgarian citizens

The DSB leader insisted that Bulgaria request specific allied support against the threats in the Black Sea and warned of the danger of the country being isolated



“The initial reaction was irresponsible, because the government bears full responsibility for the security of Bulgarian citizens and cannot ignore such provocations.“ This was stated by the Chairman of the “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ and MEP Radan Kanev in the program “Morning on Focus“ on Radio FOKUS with host Mihail Dyuzev.



According to Radan Kanev, the urgent debate in the European Parliament on the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea is a clear political signal to the Radev cabinet to take the necessary actions to protect the country. He stressed that for the European partners there is no doubt in the Russian nature of the provocations and in their aim to threaten food supplies, divide European societies and undermine allied unity.



Bulgaria's defense cannot wait



There is no doubt that our security is under threat, emphasized Radan Kanev. The government cannot postpone actions to protect the country while waiting for the results of the examination of the evidence.



The DSB chairman pointed out that the attacked and sunken ships and the human casualties are an indisputable fact. The collection of evidence must continue, but it does not cancel the obligation of the Radev cabinet to take immediate measures against the ongoing danger.



Radan Kanev described as cynical the prime minister's initial position against the activation of NATO's Article 4, arguing that there were also greater threats - a position expressed against the backdrop of the terminated operation to search for the first victims.



Concrete allied support instead of general formulations



The DSB chairman insisted that Bulgaria and Romania request consultations with their allies under Article 32 of the Treaty on European Union in order to determine specific measures to increase security in the Black Sea basin.



He also pointed out the possibility under Article 222 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU to request additional support for surveillance, interception and patrolling - capabilities that Bulgaria does not have to a sufficient extent.



To seek such support, the Radev cabinet must clearly name the source of the threat, emphasized Radan Kanev. According to him, general formulations and the reluctance to affect the Kremlin hinder the necessary response.



Isolation weakens national security



Radan Kanev defined the public outrage and protests against the government's behavior as justified. He warned that when Bulgaria deviates from the common European positions against Russian threats, the cabinet places the country outside the allied consensus and weakens its own security.



“Our strength, our security is in the alliances in which we participate“, said the DSB leader and called for a sharp reaction against any attempt to isolate Bulgaria.