Bulgarian F-16s patrol over the native Black Sea coast

Crews of F-16, MiG-29, Su-25 and L-39 aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force are performing tasks of patrolling, monitoring and reconnaissance of the airspace over the territorial sea of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian aviation will increase flights over the Black Sea coast, and the military aircraft will operate within the borders of Bulgarian territorial waters. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov to journalists.

„This should not bother Bulgarian citizens – we are conducting intensive surveillance over the territorial waters of Bulgaria“, Stoyanov said. He did not specify a specific number of aircraft or flight schedule.

Measure for enhanced surveillance

The increase in flights is part of the measures to monitor the maritime area against the backdrop of the complicated security environment and the series of incidents with merchant ships in the Black Sea. On October 19, the Ministry of Defense also announced the strengthening of surveillance along the coast with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In parallel with the Bulgarian flights over the Black Sea, an allied Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft is also already performing missions. According to information from the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, the aircraft has been patrolling the area in connection with the increased vigilance. The aircraft is intended for reconnaissance and surveillance, not for striking targets.

The Minister of Defense stated that the information collected by Poseidon is being transmitted to NATO. Bulgaria has previously asked its allies for patrol aircraft, missile systems and anti-drone systems.

Military flights increase after attacks on ships

In early October, two merchant ships were attacked in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported additional incidents in the Black Sea, and authorities began expanding air and maritime surveillance.

It has been confirmed that Bulgaria is increasing its own air presence, but no details have been announced about the specific aircraft, the duration of the missions and the exact routes. The participation of allied reconnaissance aircraft in the surveillance of the region has also been confirmed.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, eranova.bg