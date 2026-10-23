56 days without hot water in block 45 of "Mladost"

The residents of block 45 in the capital's "Mladost" district have been without hot water for 56 days now. According to them, the interruption began on August 28, and repeated signals to "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" have not led to a deadline for restoring the service.

Households are forced to use boilers, instant water heaters and manually heating water. Some people are already discussing new protests due to the prolonged interruption.

„It's difficult. I will not question the hygienic conditions in which we have to live for the second month. "I'm just speechless," says one of the residents of the block.

According to him, there are about four households with children between 1 and 7 years old in his entrance alone. The lack of hot water creates additional difficulties for families who have to provide the necessary hygienic conditions every day.

Residents are also preparing for the heating season

The problem is not the only period without hot water for the people in the block. According to them, since the beginning of the year, the interruptions have lasted a total of more than three and a half months.

Many households are already installing water heaters and buying electric radiators. However, they fear that the electrical installation of the old blocks will not withstand the additional load. Residents are also worried that with the start of the heating season they may be left without heating.

What does „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ say?

„Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ has refused to send a representative to talk to the residents on site and has provided a written position.

According to the company, a serious accident was registered on September 16. Breakages were found in the subscriber station and on the branch to the building. Their removal requires larger-scale emergency repair activities.

The company states that the damage will be repaired „at the earliest opportunity“, but does not specify a specific deadline for restoring the heat supply. From „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ specify that for the period without service, customers will not be charged for heat energy for domestic hot water supply.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg