Sonya Koltuklieva opens Dotsova's door because the NSO allows this. And then they react like pussies.

The NSO makes several mistakes:

First, the car does not start immediately as soon as Dotsova gets in.

By doing so, they are putting her in danger. Not from the journalist, but from a potential serious threat.

Secondly, the person at the door leaves his post and thus allows anyone to open the car door.

Absolute amateurism.

Thirdly, the same officer reacted unacceptably rudely, after having already put the person being guarded in danger.

And a huge mistake by Dotsova.

How can she drive away after seeing Koltuklieva fallen to the ground?

A normal person would have ordered the car to stop, then would have gotten out and provided assistance to the fallen woman.

The exam for Dotsova ended with a weak "2".

As a politician, as a person, and a woman at that.

And the NSO has nothing to be so proud of checks.

There should be layoffs tomorrow.