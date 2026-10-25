Weather today, forecast for Sunday, October 25: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

Fog and low layered clouds will form in many flat areas on Sunday morning. Later in the day, the cloudiness will decrease and sunny weather will prevail in the country, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

“Sunny weather will prevail on Sunday“, says the NIMH forecast. In the afternoon, there will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness over Southwestern Bulgaria, but precipitation is almost not expected. Only in isolated places in the mountainous regions is it possible to rain lightly.

Temperatures will reach 20 degrees

Minimum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees, and in Sofia – around 7 degrees. During the day, the maximum values will be between 15 and 20 degrees, with around 16 degrees expected for the capital. The wind in Western Bulgaria will be almost calm, and in the eastern regions a weak southeast wind will blow.

Sunny weather in the mountains and by the sea

Sunny weather will also prevail in the mountains. The wind will be weak to moderate, mainly from the south. The temperature at 1200 meters will be around 14 degrees, and at 2000 meters - around 7 degrees. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria, with light rain possible in isolated places.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. Before noon, visibility will be reduced in many places, and in the afternoon a weak southeast wind will appear. Temperatures will reach 16-17 degrees, close to those of sea water. The excitement will be 1-2 points.