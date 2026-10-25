Temporary traffic organization in Sofia for the elections

A temporary traffic organization is being introduced in Sofia due to the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25. The restrictions are related to the transportation of election materials by the sectional and regional election commissions.

From 08:00 until the end of the transportation, standing and parking are prohibited on both lanes of the alley connecting ul. „Atanas Uzunov“ with ul. „Manastirska“. The measure covers the northern and eastern sides of the „Arena 8888 Sofia“ hall, as well as the adjacent parking lots of the hall.

An exception is made for cars transporting members of the sectional and regional election commissions. The Sofia Municipality announced: “A temporary traffic organization is being introduced in Sofia due to the holding of the presidential and vice-presidential elections“.

From 8:00 p.m. in the evening, the ban on staying and parking on the alley between “Atanas Uzunov“ and “Manastirska“ streets will be applied again and will remain in force until the transportation of election materials is completed.

At the same time, staying and parking on both lanes of “Assen Yordanov“ Blvd. in the section from “Ploshad na Aviatsata“ to “Shipchenski Prohod“ Blvd. Here too, the restriction does not apply to vehicles transporting members of the election commissions.

All measures are temporary and will be in effect until the transportation of election papers and materials by the section and district election commissions is completed.

Sources: bta.bg