Ivelin Mihaylov: I vote for a change in the system

Presidential candidate Ivelin Mihaylov voted in the Varna village of Neofit Rilski and called on Bulgarians to exercise their right to vote without being influenced by sociological surveys.

Mihaylov said that he voted for a change in the system and for a country in which the laws and the Constitution are respected. According to him, citizens should know what they can expect from the institutions.

„Bulgarians should vote if they want to have an influence on their own destiny. God has given us free will, today we can exercise it“, said Mihaylov.

The leader of the political party „Velichye“ predicted that there would probably be a second round. According to him, the voter turnout will not be high enough to elect a president in the first round.

Comment on the murder of Slavi Binev

Mihaylov also commented on the murder of businessman Slavi Binev. He stated that in his opinion the case is not related to the elections, but to the change of the entire system.

According to him, there have already been four or five significant murders. Mihaylov also said that in his opinion there is a consistency in the removal of figures associated with the previous and current administrations.