A femme fatale emerges from a joint company with Slavi Binev

A connection between the murdered Slavi Binev and Niya Temiz leads through a joint company, a report cited by PIK shows. Temiz and Binev were partners in “Evinko“ OOD, a company involved in the construction and development of real estate projects.

PIK reports that Niya Temiz is likely among the three detained for the murder, along with her husband Eyup Temiz and another Turkish businessman. This information has not been confirmed by the Ministry of Interior, which officially announced only that two of the detainees have Turkish names, and the third has a Bulgarian ID card.

What is the connection between the detainees and Binev

According to data published by the PIK, Binev did not have a common company with Eyup Temiz. However, Niya Temiz was also involved in “Polanta“ OOD, where Eyup Temiz is a manager and partner. Bulent Aladzalar and Emir Aladzalar also participate in the company.

It has not been confirmed whether any of them were among the detainees. The PIK also indicates that Eyup Temiz is Niya Temiz's husband and that the two were detained after leaving the scene of the murder. These claims have not yet been officially confirmed by investigators.

What the Ministry of Interior announced

Slavi Binev was shot in his home in the capital's "Pavlovo" district. The report of the shot man was filed on 112 at 10:18 a.m. According to the Ministry of Interior, three acquaintances of Binev were at his home, after which they left in a "Lexus" car. A little later, the car was stopped at the "Trayanovi Vrata" tunnel at the 54th kilometer, and the three were detained.

Two weapons were found during the detention. According to the Ministry of Interior, one was probably thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the other was found in a bag belonging to one of the passengers.

„We assume that the motive for the murder, although it is too early to comment, is some unsettled financial relations“, said Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov.

Nikolov indicated that at this point the crime is not considered to be a contract crime. According to initial data, the detainees are engaged in construction and have a company that is building two complexes in Sofia.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the case at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. It is yet to be decided whether the detainees will be charged. So far, there has been no official announcement about their names or the role of each of them in the crime under investigation.