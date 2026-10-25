Centenarian Marin Ganchev: Vote and stand up for your rights

At 100 years old, Marin Ganchev continues to monitor public life and believes that citizens should not give up their right to vote. On election day, the centenarian from Vidin sent a clear message: „People must stand up for their rights by voting“.

For Ganchev, voting is a way for a person to express their position and participate in decisions that affect their lives. He was born on August 21, 1926 in the present-day town of Iskar, Pleven region, and his life path has long been connected with Vidin.

From officer service to the enterprise in Vidin

After graduating from military school, Marin Ganchev was sent as an officer to the Vidin regiment. His military service continued until 1956, after which he worked at the “Georgi Dimitrov“ DMZ. Later, he headed key structures at the State Automobile Enterprise in Vidin.

In 1971, when the high waters of the Danube created tension for the city and the enterprises along the river, Ganchev participated in the organization of the actions of the automobile enterprise. For his work, he was awarded the Order “For Civil Merit“ – II degree.

Vidin votes for president

The centenarian's message was heard on the day of the presidential elections. 256 polling stations have been opened in Vidin district, with 124 of them voting by machine. 54,154 people are eligible to vote in the municipality.

As of 11 a.m., voter turnout in the district was 8.11 percent, Radio Vidin reported. 6,421 people out of a total of 79,129 voters in the district voted. In Vidin municipality, voter turnout was 6.28 percent.

Among the voters in Vidin there are also other elderly people. The data quoted by Radio Vidin indicate that the municipality has a 107-year-old man, a 100-year-old man and three women born in 1923.

„Smile is strength, smile is health“

Marin Ganchev does not only talk about elections. At 100 years old, he continues to read, take care of his garden and vineyard, meet with friends and write poems. In August, when he celebrated his anniversary, he said that love for people and good mood are among the important pillars in life.

Then the centenarian recited his poem dedicated to the smile and uttered the words: „Smile is strength, smile is health“. Now he adds another piece of advice to them – people should not leave their rights to the will of others, but to defend them personally through their voice.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg