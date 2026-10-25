The dismissed chairman of the SIC continued with beer in front of the polling station

The dismissed chairman of the sectional election commission in the village of Izgrev, Tsarevo municipality, remained in front of the polling station with an almost finished two-liter bottle of beer. An improvised table with coffee, grapes and dessert was set up in front of him, eyewitnesses told “Flagman“.

Stanislav Ganchev was dismissed from the RIC-Burgas after a signal that he had appeared at the polling station after drinking alcohol. During the inspection, the commission found inadequate behavior, slurred speech and a lack of interest in the work of the SIC. It was also found that alcohol was brought into the polling station.

“I personally spoke with the chairman of the sectional commission, who was showing some symptoms of having consumed alcohol. One of the members of the section commission confirmed that his luggage contained a two-liter bottle of beer. He himself admitted that he had actually consumed alcohol“, said the chairman of the RIC-Burgas Georgi Mihov.

RIC-Burgas has invalidated Ganchev's certificate and appointed Georgi Mihaylov as chairman of the SIC No. 021300009. Liliya Dobreva has been appointed as deputy chairman.

After his release, Ganchev did not leave the section area. According to “Flagman“ he continued to stand in front of the building while a police officer was on site. The Burgas Election Commission has previously requested assistance from the Ministry of Interior.

No arrest or criminal proceedings have been reported against the suspended commission member.

Sources: flagman.bg, meduzata.com