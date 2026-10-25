To a large extent, PB voters were disappointed by several pro-NATO statements by Rumen Radev and an insufficiently convincing break with support for Ukraine. Only in the last week has there been a slight return to this behavior, because of which Rumen Radev won the parliamentary elections so convincingly.

This was also carried over into the attitude towards Iliyana Yotova.

Both Radev and Radev wanted to show that there would be no change in the country's orientation. But for the majority of those who voted in the spring, this does not coincide with their expectations for an end to sanctions against Russia and for less dependence on the crazy hawks in Brussels.

With their participation on national television, various representatives of the PPDB are trying to forcibly position Yotova and Radev only towards the pro-Russian part of the voters. And they think that the majority will vote for Gyurov because he has a clear Russophobic position. This mediocre perception is currently doing a very good job for Iliana Yotova.

She cannot position herself as well in front of most PB voters because of her balanced position as her opponents did. Iliana Yotova does not need to convince anyone of anything this week.

Her enemies are doing her a favor because they are traditionally loudmouths. And in the second round, a vote for her is a vote for what Rumen Radev was elected for - an independent foreign policy that takes into account national interests.