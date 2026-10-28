Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, October 28: More sun, up to 16°

On Wednesday, October 28, the weather in Bulgaria will improve and in many areas the clouds will give way to the sun. In the morning hours along the river valleys and in the valleys of Western Bulgaria there will be conditions for fog. The minimum temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees, and the maximum - between 11 and 16 degrees.

“In many areas the clouds will give way to the sun“, says the published forecast for the day. In Eastern Bulgaria, a mainly moderate northeast wind will persist, while in the western regions it will be weaker.

By city, the forecasts give about 4 degrees in the morning and 10 degrees during the day in Sofia. In Plovdiv, temperatures will be approximately 9-12 degrees, in Varna - 10-14 degrees, in Burgas - 10-13 degrees, and in Ruse - 8-11 degrees. It will be cooler in the mountains and high fields, where the minimum values in places will drop to 1-2 degrees.

After the temporary improvement on Thursday, October 29, a new change is expected. The northwest wind will strengthen again, and cloudiness will quickly increase from the west, with rain possible in places.

Sources: radioveselina.bg, meteoradar.bg