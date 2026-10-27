A main kitchen of a retail chain in Plovdiv has been closed

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) have closed a main kitchen of a large retail chain in Plovdiv. Food was prepared there for the chain's hot spots in other cities, announced the executive director of the BFSA, Prof. Dr. Svetla Yancheva.

A number of violations of hygiene requirements have been found at the site. According to Yancheva, such a severe decline in hygiene has not been found before, although previous inspections have also been carried out. Administrative violations will be filed for the violations.

“The purpose of the inspections is to prevent dangerous food from reaching the end consumer, and this has necessitated the closure of the facility“, said Yancheva.

The name of the retail chain will be announced after the inspections are completed. At the moment, it has not been specified which company is connected to the mother kitchen.

Two more hot spots have been closed

The inspectors have closed two more hot spots of retail chains, where ready-made culinary products are also prepared. There, low hygiene and a lack of data on product storage were found. Administrative violations will also be filed for these facilities.

Nearly 50 kilograms of expired food were found in various inspected facilities. More products with changed origin and violations of labeling requirements have been identified.

“In other sites, we have also identified foods with expired expiration dates, nearly 50 kg in different sites. There were foods with changed origin. There are also violations of labeling requirements“, added the executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Authority.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg