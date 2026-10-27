Parliament convenes in extraordinary session on Starlink and pardons

The National Assembly will hold an extraordinary session on Wednesday, October 28, at which MPs will hear from representatives of the government, the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency and the prison authorities on two cases.

The first point is related to the deliberate arson of communication facilities with the “Starlink“ satellite system near the village of Plana. The MPs will discuss the actions of the institutions, the search for the accused, information about their departure from the country and measures to protect the communication infrastructure.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and Chairman of the State Agency “National Security“ Plamen Tonchev have been invited to answer questions on the topic.

The pardon decisions will also be discussed

The second item on the agenda is dedicated to the pardons of Ognyan Atanasov, known as Petrichka Escobar, and Dinko Gospodin, known as Dinko the Madman.

The MPs will seek information about the medical conclusions and documents that served in making the decisions. The agenda also includes data on possible pressure on doctors, the exchange of information with the presidential institution and possible connections of Atanasov with the State Agency for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Agency for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Directorate for the Execution of Sentences, as well as the management of the prisons in Sofia and Burgas, have been invited to the hearing. Other officials related to the two cases are also expected to be heard.

Previous meetings failed due to lack of quorum

The requests for the hearings were submitted on October 21 by Ivaylo Mirchev and a group of MPs, as well as by Assen Vassilev and MPs.

Two previous extraordinary sessions of the parliament did not take place due to lack of quorum. At the session on October 21, 109 deputies were registered during the second attempt to register, but the required number was not reached.

Then, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, announced that the session could not be held due to a lack of quorum. The new extraordinary session should simultaneously consider the case of the arson of the “Starlink“ facilities and the issues surrounding the pardon decisions.

Sources: darik.bg, bta.bg