Important news in FACTS on 27.10.2026

Kostadin Kostadinov: Our voters are free people and they will choose how to act on Sunday

Today at the headquarters of “Vazrazhdane” The first press conference of the political organization was held in Sofia after the first round of the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Radev will support Iotova and sees no mistake in the publication of the MS

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he would support Iliyana Iotova in the runoff for the presidential elections and would attend her campaign event in Veliko Tarnovo. He made his statement during a visit to the city, where a meeting was scheduled with Mayor Daniel Panov, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Municipalities.

Slavi Trifonov: On Sunday we choose between "Petrohan" and "Buzludja"

On Sunday we will choose between "Petrohan" and "Buzludja". Personally, I don't feel like going to either place. This was stated by the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov on Facebook.

Hampartsumyan: Voters are already voting for their future

Voters are no longer looking for a savior, but are voting for their political future. This is how Levon Hampartsumyan commented on the first round of the presidential elections in the show “Face to Face“ on bTV.

Radev: We are waiting for the investigation into the case of an NSO employee

A decision on the requested resignation of the head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, will be made after the results of the investigation by the military prosecutor's office. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the incident between an NSO employee and a journalist.

Petar Todorov: Petkov and Vassilev ordered the arrest of Borisov

Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev ordered the arrest of Boyko Borisov in March 2022, former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Petar Todorov stated before the Sofia City Court. He testified in the case in which former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is accused of official crimes related to the detention of Borisov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdelina Arnaudova.

CEC announced the result: 23% turnout and runoff

The Central Election Commission announced the final results of the first round of the presidential elections, held on October 25, 2026. 1,525,034 voters out of a total of 6,584,025 people with the right to vote went to the polls. This corresponds to a voter turnout of 23.16%, rounded to 23%.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova: We are collecting evidence of the attacks in the Black Sea

Bulgaria is collecting evidence of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, but there is still no definitive data on the origin of the drones used. This was stated by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, defining the country's position as consistent with the development of events and the need to establish the facts.

Petar Volgin: “Vazrajdane“ voters decide for themselves about the runoff

Voters of “Vazrajdane“ can decide for themselves whether and whom to support in the second round of the presidential elections. This was stated by the party's vice-presidential candidate Petar Volgin in the program “Crossroads“ on NOVA.

Gen. Tonev: In Petkov's office they talked about bags of money

General Emil Tonev stated before the court that in the office of the then Prime Minister Kiril Petkov there was discussion about finding bags of money during the search of Boyko Borisov's home. Tonev testified in the case in which Petkov is accused of a crime in office in connection with the arrests of Borisov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova.

Andrei Gyurov speaks to CNN, Yotova declined the invitation

Andrei Gyurov gave an interview to CNN on the show “Quest Means Business“, broadcast on October 23. In the conversation with host Paula Newton, the presidential candidate spoke about the political situation in Bulgaria, security in the Black Sea and the country's relations with NATO and Ukraine.

Georgi Kandev said he was ready to participate in a debate with Kiril Valchev, but asked three questions

Georgi Kandev said he was ready to participate in a debate with Kiril Valchev, but asked three questions to which he expects answers before the meeting. Kandev is a candidate for vice president in the pair with Andrey Gyurov, and Valchev is a candidate for vice president with Iliana Yotova.

Svetoslav Malinov: The real clash is in the runoff

The first round of the presidential elections ended with a lead of 42,715 votes for Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev over Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. According to the final data, Yotova and Valchev received 34.759% of the votes, or 528,929 votes, and Gyurov and Kandev – 31.952%, or 486,214 votes. The two presidential candidate pairs will appear in the runoff on November 1.

The head of the National Security Service admitted to shortcomings after the Koltuklieva incident

The head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, stated that he saw mistakes in the actions of the employees in the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva. He confirmed that he had submitted his resignation after it was requested of him.

Rumen Hristov supported Gyurov and Kandev for the runoff

The Deputy Chairman of the UDF Rumen Hristov called on voters to vote in the second round of the presidential elections on November 1 and declared his support for the presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev.

Bulgaria accelerates connectivity along the Black Sea axis – Aegean Sea with 25 projects for 22.8 billion euros

Bulgaria is working to establish itself as a transport and logistics center between Europe, the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev during his participation in the Sofia Economic Forum.

UNWE: The tenant is responsible for the violations in the pavilion

The University of National and World Economy stated that the commercial facility in which the National Revenue Agency has identified violations in the reporting of turnover, was leased to “G-TRADE 2022“ Ltd.

NAOA presented its annual awards for good practices in higher education and science

Higher schools must continue to be the pillars of fundamental scientific research, but at the same time it is necessary to seek more opportunities for real partnership with business. This was emphasized by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, during the ceremony for presenting the annual awards of the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation (NAOA) for good practices “Science – higher education – business and society“.

Vasil Terziev: We are submitting a report to the SOS for the installation of the monument to engineer Ivan Ivanov

A report is about to be submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council to finalize the procedure for the installation of a monument to engineer Ivan Ivanov. This was announced by the mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the first part of the Rila Water Pipeline and the 134th anniversary of the birth of associate engineer Ivan Ivanov. The monument is planned to be placed next to the place where the first Rila water gushed in the capital in the area of the “Vasil Levski Stadium“ metro station.