Landmark buildings in Bulgaria will light up in purple on November 15

Landmark buildings and public spaces in Bulgaria will light up in purple on November 15 in support of premature children and their families. The initiative is by the “Our Premature Children“ Foundation and the Association of Communication Specialists in Municipalities (ASKO) and is part of the autumn national campaign “Together for Premature Children“.

Municipalities can apply for participation until November 10, 2026. They themselves choose the place to be illuminated – administrative building, theater, community center, clock tower, monument, cultural landmark or other recognizable space.

20 municipalities have already joined the initiative

This is the second joint initiative of the foundation and ASKO. During their first partnership in May, 20 Bulgarian municipalities illuminated iconic sites as a sign of empathy for premature babies and their parents.

“Premature birth is often just the beginning of a long journey for the entire family. After the first days in the neonatology ward, months of follow-up, therapies and additional care can follow“, said Monika Zlatanova from the “Our Premature Children“ foundation.

According to her, illuminating different cities in the same color will draw attention to the lives of families after their stay in the neonatology ward. “On November 15, we want more people to see this side of premature birth and for parents to feel that they are not going through this alone“, added Zlatanova.

The focus is on care and support after discharge

In Bulgaria, nearly 10% of children are born prematurely each year. The campaign focuses on access to timely treatment, the opportunity for parents to be close to their baby, long-term follow-up after discharge and the work of medical teams.

World Prematurity Day is now on November 15. The World Health Organization has included the date in its official calendar, and from 2026 it will replace the traditional celebration on November 17.

“A lit municipal building, theater or clock tower can make people wonder why the place is purple tonight. This question begins the conversation about premature children and the path their families go through,“ commented Elena Stoycheva, Deputy Chairwoman of ASKO.

The “Our Premature Children“ Foundation was established in 2012 by parents who have experienced premature birth. ASKO is a professional association of public relations and public communications specialists in local government, established in 2000.

Sources: darik.bg