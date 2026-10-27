The capsized ship "Horiv" enters Bulgarian waters

The capsized cargo ship "Horiv" is expected to enter the Bulgarian zone of responsibility in the next 24 hours. Its movement is being monitored in real time by Bulgarian institutions, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced.

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov held a meeting at which options for action were agreed. The goal is to guarantee the safety of shipping in the area.

The movement of the ship is being monitored continuously.

The Ministry of Transport indicates that information on the development of the situation will be updated in a timely manner. Regular notices to mariners are also planned to be issued to inform ships in or passing through the area.

Navy to conduct an inspection

A Navy ship will be dispatched to inspect the capsized vessel. No further details were released about the ship's route, condition, or possible marine pollution.

„Khoriv“ is linked to an incident in the Black Sea in which one person died and three are missing. At the moment, what has been confirmed by the Bulgarian institutions is that the vessel is approaching the Bulgarian zone of responsibility and that its movement is being monitored continuously.

The actions of the Bulgarian services are yet to be taken into account in the development of the situation and the data from the ship's surveillance.

Sources: bntnews.bg