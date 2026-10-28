Changes in the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute

The government has made changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute. Borislav Petrov, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, and Milena Krastanova, Deputy Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency, have been appointed as new members.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Valentina Marinova and Boryana Zhilova have been dismissed from the board of the supervisory body. The decision is part of the changes in the state quota, which is determined by the Council of Ministers.

How is the supervision of the NSSI structured?

The Supervisory Board includes representatives of the national representative organizations of employers and trade unions, as well as an equal number of members determined by the government.

„One of whom must be the Deputy Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency“, the information on the changes states. This requirement is related to the participation of the revenue administration in the management and control of state social security.

With the appointment of Milena Krastanova, the condition for a representative of the NRA in the state quota remains fulfilled. Borislav Petrov will represent the state as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health.

The changes affect the state quota

The dismissal of Valentina Marinova and Boryana Zhilova terminates their participation in the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute, and the appointment of Petrov and Krastanova renews the representation of the executive branch in the body.

The Supervisory Board has powers over key issues for the activities of the National Social Security Institute, including the state social security budget and control over the management of the institute. The new members take their seats after the government's decision.

Sources: focus-news.net