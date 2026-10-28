Council of Ministers: We will not cut the promised measures in Budget 2027

In Budget 2027, the already announced increases in funds for families and children, mothers, students, and pensioners will not be canceled or reduced. This was stated by the Council of Ministers in response to media questions related to statements by political leaders about the parameters of the financial framework.

The government indicates that it will fulfill its commitments regarding incomes, as well as measures to support Bulgarian business. The increases were announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 14.

The Cabinet rejects the allegations of cuts

In its position, the Council of Ministers states that the promised funds will not be cut despite the inherited, according to the government, excessive deficit, empty treasury and unsecured commitments for the coming years.

„It is unworthy for leaders of political parties, who bear direct responsibility for the difficult state of state finances, to systematically manipulate the public for election purposes“, the Council of Ministers states.

Thus, the Cabinet responds to political allegations that the preparation of the budget may result in the rejection or reduction of the measures already announced. The government has not announced any changes to its commitments.

The budget is still being discussed with the European Commission

The parameters of the 2027 Budget continue to be discussed with the European Commission. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the cabinet is determined to maintain the social program, despite the Commission's recommendations.

The final budget plan will be submitted after the talks on it are concluded. Until then, the government's confirmed position is that the promised increases for families, mothers, pupils, students, pensioners and incomes remain in force.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg