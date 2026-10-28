NRA found 7 violations during inspections at 17 gas stations

Seven violations were identified during joint inspections at 17 gas stations in seven regions of the country, the National Revenue Agency announced. The NRA, the Directorate General for the Prevention and Control of Taxation, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the “Customs“ Agency participated in the control actions, and the inspections were coordinated by the Interdepartmental Coordination Center.

The facilities were inspected in the regions of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse, Pleven, Haskovo and Pernik. Three of the violations were identified at gas stations in Karlovo and Haskovo. They are related to the failure to issue a cash receipt, as well as irregularities in the documentation and submission of information on the delivery and stay of fuel.

Differences in the cash registers and missing diaries

In sites in Ruse and Byala, inspectors found a difference between the funds available in the cash register and the amounts marked on the fiscal device. A lack of a special diary for servicing the system, through which sales and available fuel are recorded through a level measuring system, was also found.

During two inspections in Knezha and Koynare, three more attempts to fail to comply with legal requirements were found. Among them are a discrepancy between the cash on hand and the amounts reported on the cash register, a lack of mandatory details in the fiscal receipt and a lack of a current calibration certificate for the fuel storage tanks.

When working with an electronic system with fiscal memory in these facilities, the calibration tables for the tank certificate were not presented. Additional documents were requested from the traders, and the NRA is about to conduct a detailed analysis of the information in them.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg