The prosecutor's office has requested a court authorization to disclose the bank secrecy of the former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov. The request also includes access to his tax secrecy, announced supervising prosecutor Angel Kanev.

Sandov did not voluntarily consent to the disclosure of his bank and tax information. Kanev emphasized that this is his legal right and the refusal cannot be interpreted to the detriment of the accused.

Investigation Continues

The former minister is a defendant in an investigation for actions committed during his tenure at the Ministry of Environment and Water. According to the indictment, Sandov provided control functions to an NGO of Ivaylo Kalushev in protected areas in the area of the “Petrohan“ hut.

According to Angel Kanev, additional evidence is to be collected and more witnesses are to be questioned. The materials collected so far have been sent to the Appellate Prosecutor's Office, which must rule on a separate request related to the participation of a relative of the accused in his defense.

This is about a relative of Sandov, who has the legal right to be admitted as a defense attorney, but has not yet been constituted in this capacity. It is not clear from the published information when the Appellate Prosecutor's Office will issue a ruling.

The prosecutor denies political motive

Angel Kanev specified that the investigation against Sandov is not related to the criminal case “Petrohan“, but to his actions as Minister of Environment and Water. Thus, the prosecutor's office distinguishes the proceedings against the former minister from the separate investigation into the case.

Regarding the allegations that his work is politically motivated, the prosecutor stated: “I am impartial in every case that I monitor.“ At this stage, the proceedings continue in the pre-trial phase, and the decision on the possible disclosure of banking and tax secrecy is yet to be made by the court.

Sources: news.bg