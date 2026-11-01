17 women and about 130 men are presidents around the world

There are 17 women and about 130 men among the current presidents of the UN member states. The difference shows significant inequality between the sexes in one of the highest political positions.

The data is presented by NOVA against the backdrop of the presidential elections in Bulgaria. The statistics cover countries in which the president is the head of state, but do not include all countries around the world in the same institutional category.

The president is not the head of state everywhere

In some countries, the highest power is entrusted to monarchs, emirs or spiritual leaders. This is related to the structure of the respective country and means that there is no president as the highest state position.

Therefore, the comparison between 17 women and about 130 men refers specifically to presidential positions, and not to all heads of state around the world.

The summarized data place the presidential position among the areas in which women remain a minority. Against the background of the vote for the head of state in Bulgaria, the statistics show how differently political representation is distributed in individual countries.

Sources: nova.bg