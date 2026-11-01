Lyubov Kostova: Voting is part of active citizenship

Lyubov Kostova voted at the beginning of election day and called on people to be active citizens. “Being a citizen means being active“, she told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Kostova emphasized that the weather should not become a reason for refusing to participate in the vote. “Bad weather cannot be an obstacle or an excuse for not voting“, she said.

The civic position determines the agenda

According to her, the right to vote is not limited to the election of political representatives. It enables citizens to participate in shaping the agenda that the state and institutions follow.

Kostova linked active citizenship with awareness and the building of a civil society. She stated that people cannot give up their basic right to participate and then expect decisions to meet their wishes.

According to her, it is also up to citizens to determine what policies will be implemented in science and education. She pointed out that scientific decisions are relevant to climate change, the use of raw materials and engineering solutions in infrastructure. In order to turn the problems that scientists are working on into public policies, appropriate political conditions are also necessary.

Over 300 volunteers participate in the festivals

Lyubov Kostova is the manager of the “Beautiful Science“ foundation, the creator of the Sofia Science Festival and a long-time director of the British Council in Bulgaria. She is among the nominees in the Bulgarian National Radio “Wake-up Artist of the Year“ campaign.

Kostova said that her three children have already voted. Her two daughters, who live in Portugal and Ireland, have traveled a considerable distance to reach a polling station.

According to her, over 300 volunteers participate in the initiatives related to the Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv Science Festivals, as well as the traveling festival. She described them as people with an opinion and an active position.

Kostova said that young people in Bulgaria and Europe do not differ in their willingness to defend causes that are important to them. According to her, when politics creates conditions for development, young people are ready to make a responsible choice.

Sources: novini.bg, bnr.bg