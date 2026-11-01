Assen Vassilev: Around 800,000 votes will withdraw from Yotova

Around 800,000 votes may withdraw from supporting Iliyana Yotova, said the leader of “Continuing the Change“ and former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev to journalists. According to him, the parties that supported Yotova for president are GERB, “Vazrazhdane“, DPS, BSP and “Velicie“. The information was published by News.bg.

Vassilev indicated that the preliminary results show a doubling of Andrey Gyurov's result compared to the first round. He specified that he had not spoken to Gyurov so far.

The leader of “We Continue the Change“ defined GERB's support for the candidate as “pro forma“. He stated that his party follows its own economic and political course, and according to recent sociological surveys, it is the second political force.

“These elections are a very clear signal and a red card that this government is not coping with prices, incomes and the fight against the oligarchy“, said Assen Vassilev.

Vassilev said that he expects to see what “Progressive Bulgaria“ will propose in the 2027 budget. According to him, if the budget is bad and is not corrected, there may be protests.

Sources: news.bg