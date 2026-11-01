Rumen Radev: Yotova will be a worthy president of Bulgaria

Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated Iliana Yotova after the runoff of the presidential elections. According to the data from the parallel count, Yotova and the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev are convincingly winning the vote.

„We have known each other for 10 years. Ms. Yotova will be a worthy president of Bulgaria“, Radev told journalists.

The vote is between two presidential candidate pairs

In the second round, the pairs Iliiana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev faced each other. The vote was held on November 1, after none of the candidates received the necessary support to win in the first round.

The results shown are from a parallel count. The final results and distribution of votes are announced by the Central Election Commission.

Radev and Yotova worked together for two presidential terms. After Radev left the post of head of state to participate in the parliamentary elections, Yotova took over the functions of president until regular elections were held.

Sources: novini.bg