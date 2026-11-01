Report of campaigning in Vratsa before the runoff was rejected

A report of campaigning in Vratsa hours before the opening of the polling stations was determined as unfounded by the Regional Election Commission. The report was accompanied by photo material, according to which a large video wall in a nightclub broadcasted campaigning in support of a certain presidential candidate couple.

The case was referred to the prosecutor on duty and to the REC. During its consideration, there was a division in the commission, and a qualified majority of two-thirds was required to make a decision. Ultimately, the signal was not heeded.

Activity in Vratsa is higher

Nearly 20% of voters in Vratsa had voted by 4:00 p.m. in the runoff. This is about 3 percentage points more than the same time in the first round, or approximately 4,500 more voters at the polls. The data was reported by bTV.

Against the backdrop of election day, there were also reports of problems with the conditions in the polling stations in the region. In some places, the premises were cold, and roof leaks were reported in some schools. Members of the polling station committees brought their own heating devices.

At a school in Mezdra, a woman from the committee called her husband to bring her boots because of the difficult conditions. In some schools, the heating was still turned on due to the elections.

Sources: novini.bg