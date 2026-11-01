The votes of MECH, "Velichye" and Hristanov divided between Yotova and Gyurov

"Alpha Research" also presented data on where the votes of the so-called "failed parties and leaders" from the first round of the presidential elections went, such as MECH, "Velichye" and Ivan Hristanov, who is a former acting Minister of Agriculture.

The majority of supporters of the presidential candidate and leader of MECH Radostin Vassilev who came out to vote today listened to him and cast their votes for Andrey Gyurov-Georgi Kandev, but despite this, 1/3 of his voters preferred Iliyana Yotova-Kiril Valchev, sociologist Genoveva Petrova reported to BNT.

The sociologist also presented where the votes of another presidential candidate and leader of "Velichy" Ivelin Mihaylov went. 72% supported Iliyana Yotova, and 17% of the votes went to Andrey Gyurov.

The votes for Ivan Hristanov went in the following order: 42% voted for Iliyana Yotova, and 45% for Andrey Gyurov.

The parallel count of 80% according to "Alpha Research" is 57.1% for Yotova-Vulchev and 39.3% for Gyurov-Kandev.