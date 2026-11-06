Vigenin: The military cannot replace professional firefighters

“It is particularly important for Member States to have their own capacity to deal with major fires, while at the same time being able to assist one another quickly and effectively in disasters”, MEP Kristian Vigenin said during a meeting with representatives of firefighters’ unions from across Europe.

Representatives of firefighters’ unions from France, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Bulgaria took part in the meeting. The Bulgarian firefighters were represented by Venislav Stankov, chairman of the National Union of Firefighters and Rescuers “Ogneborets”.

The meeting was part of the pan-European mobilisation of firefighters under the motto “We protect society. But who protects us?”. The main topics of discussion were staff shortages, working conditions, and the protection of firefighters’ health and safety.

According to Vigenin, stronger European support is needed to strengthen national fire services. He stressed that protecting the people who risk their lives every day for the safety of citizens must be a political priority. This requires better working conditions, appropriate equipment and more measures to protect firefighters’ health and safety.

At the same time, the MEP pointed out that European solidarity is necessary, but it cannot replace national responsibility for building strong and well-prepared fire services. Forest fires are becoming more frequent, larger in scale and more difficult to contain. Bulgaria is among the countries that feel this problem particularly acutely, with fires destroying forests, threatening populated areas and putting the capabilities of fire services to the test every summer.

“The military can help, but it cannot replace well-trained and properly equipped professional firefighters”, Vigenin stressed. In his view, more personnel, better equipment, adequate funding and investment in prevention are needed so that fire services can respond more effectively to disasters.

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