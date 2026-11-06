Drone Bearing the Inscription “Shahed” Washes Ashore near Shabla

A drone bearing the inscription “Shahed” was discovered on the beach in front of the “Shabla” anti-aircraft training range. A citizen who spotted the unmanned aerial vehicle while walking along the shore alerted the authorities.

Shabla Mayor Marian Zhechev said that the drone was believed to have been washed ashore from the sea. The aircraft bears the inscription “Shahed,” and according to preliminary information, it may be carrying an explosive charge.

“It also bears the inscription “Shahed.”

Iranian strike drones are known by the designation “Shahed,” but at present there is no confirmation of whom the discovered drone belongs to or how it ended up in the water.

The military has been notified of the incident. Bomb disposal experts are expected to arrive later on Friday to neutralize the aircraft. There have been no reports of injuries when it was discovered.

Sources: nova.bg