Georgi Rachev: Dry and warm weather with temperatures of up to 17 degrees is on the way

Dryer and warmer weather with more sunshine is expected in Bulgaria over the coming week. Maximum temperatures on Thursday and Friday will reach around 15 degrees, and in some traditionally warm areas they may rise to 17 degrees, climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev said on bTV’s “This Morning.”

“Compared with the past week, we can expect much more sunshine. The weather will be dry – there will be a few drops here and there in a small number of places and for a very short time,” Rachev said.

Anticyclone to bring sunshine and morning fog

The change is associated with an anticyclone bringing very high atmospheric pressure, which is settling over the country. Due to the calm weather, fog will form in many places in the mornings, while minimum temperatures will fall below zero.

According to the climatologist, the warming is due to the movement of air masses over Europe. From the beginning of next week, cool Atlantic air will move into Western Europe, while warmer air will spread toward the Balkans.

“We are in the western periphery of this anticyclone, where it has always been warmer,” Prof. Georgi Rachev noted.

On November 10, maximum temperatures in some European areas will reach 19 degrees. Temperatures in the Balkans will remain higher than usual for the season. So far, the average temperature has been more than 2 degrees above the November norm.

Thursday will be the warmest day

The most sunshine and the highest temperatures are expected on Thursday. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 14 degrees, while in some areas of the country it will reach 15-17 degrees.

Around November 14-15, the forecast allows for another deterioration in the weather, with rain showers. Rachev noted that the precipitation at the beginning of the month had already met the monthly average, with that figure exceeded two or three times in some places. According to him, the reservoirs are full.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, dunavmost.com