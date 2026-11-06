Karadimova: Cooperation on the Vertical Corridor will turn Southeast Europe into a hub for strategic investment

The Vertical Corridor has already outgrown the scope of a regional project and has emerged as an instrument of critical importance for the economic security, resilience and autonomy of Southeast Europe. In this context, the strategic trilateral partnership between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania is the driving force turning Southeast Europe into a new hub for global capital.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Michaela Karadimova during the international forum “Vertical Corridor. Prospects for the Development of Transport on the Balkan Peninsula. The Role of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania”.

In her remarks, she stressed that, for the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry, the corridor represents a large-scale platform for attracting strategic investment. Among the key areas, she highlighted the creation of an integrated logistics ecosystem between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, industrial modernisation and decarbonisation, as well as encouraging investment in border regions through the development of new industrial zones.

“Effective transport connectivity is directly important for industrial development, attracting investment, access to markets and reducing logistics costs for businesses,” Karadimova said.

She pointed out that Bulgaria’s geographical location enables the country to serve as an important link between Central and Western Europe, the Balkans and the Black Sea region. “Investments in transport connectivity and infrastructure modernisation are important both for the national economy and for European supply chains,” she added.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating infrastructure investment. She announced that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry had drafted a bill on public-private partnerships (PPPs), providing a comprehensive legal framework for implementing projects of public interest.

“Our immediate goal for the period 2026–2030 is to increase the number of implemented PPP projects, with these investments expected to be assessed not only on the basis of their immediate financial impact, but also their contribution to economic activity, regional development, industrial competitiveness and long-term public benefit,” Karadimova said.

She stressed that building administrative capacity would enable Bulgaria to offer Greece and Romania a coordinated approach to planning large-scale cross-border investment projects.

“Infrastructure development is a key driver of investment attraction. When we build modern transport connectivity and secure routes, we lay the foundations for institutional and economic trust. It is precisely this trust that turns our region into a predictable and attractive destination for long-term investment,” the Deputy Minister explained.

The event was jointly organised by the Bulgarian-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Bulgarian Aviation Industry Association, in cooperation with the Bulgaria–Romania Bilateral Chamber of Commerce.

Those taking part included Stavros Kalafatis, Deputy Minister of Development of Greece; Savvas Karafilidis, Chairman of the Bulgarian-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Tsvetan Simeonov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Doru Dragomir, Chairman of the Bulgaria–Romania Bilateral Chamber of Commerce.