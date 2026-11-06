100 metres of asphalt could ease the traffic jam on the Hemus motorway, but Prime Minister Rumen Radev is not providing them

Between 50 and 100 metres of asphalt could provide a temporary detour around the traffic jams near the “Topli Dol” Tunnel on the Hemus motorway. The issue concerns two service connections between the motorway and the old Sofia–Varna road, located near the traffic police checkpoint.

The sections could be used to divert some of the light traffic onto the old road and bypass the tunnel. In addition to an asphalt layer, road signs and vegetation clearing are needed. Botevgrad municipal councillor Damyan Marinov has submitted a petition to the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of the Interior calling for them to be opened.

“In reality, they need 50–100 metres of a surface asphalt layer, the appropriate signs to be installed, and the branches to be cleared with a shredder, and they will be ready,” Damyan Marinov said.

According to Telegraph, the road agency has issued a positive opinion, but the Interior Ministry is currently opposed to using the sections. Its argument is that they are not registered as a road and do not appear on the road map. So far, they have been used by the Traffic Police when it has been necessary to turn traffic around.

Marinov also points to risks in the event of them being opened. These include a possible accident and a U-turn that could create a danger to traffic. According to him, however, the heavy traffic and the lack of a proper detour make it necessary to use the temporary connection.

Traffic restricted because of the repairs to the “Topli Dol” Tunnel

Traffic jams on the Hemus motorway occur daily and lengthen journeys by up to one hour in one direction. The reason is the major repair of the “Topli Dol” Tunnel, during which one tube is closed and traffic passes through the other. The restriction affects tens of thousands of people travelling between Sofia and Northern Bulgaria.

The situation is aggravated by the lack of a prepared detour. A retaining wall on the old Sofia–Varna road began to give way in 2020 and has still not been reinforced. As a result, the section has been declared dangerous. The route through the Arabakonak Pass is also unable to handle the main traffic because of its poor condition.

“What we have been witnessing on the Hemus motorway is a ticking time bomb since 2020,” commented Diana Rusinova of the European Center for Transport Policies. According to her, the temporary suspension of the tunnel repairs in the summer of 2025 postponed the problem without providing a proper alternative route.

Discontent over lorries being diverted towards the Petrohan Pass

As a temporary measure, heavy goods vehicles are being directed towards the Petrohan Pass on Fridays between 15:00 and 21:00 in the direction from Sofia and on Sundays between 14:00 and 21:00 towards the capital. Municipal councillors from Montana insist that the arrangement be reconsidered, as the narrow mountain road must accommodate both cars and lorries at the same time. Snow and winter conditions in the area create an additional risk.

There is also a problem with the detour route near the Trakia motorway. The old Sofia–Plovdiv road between Sofia and Ihtiman is almost impassable. Its major repair has been expected since 2023, but has not begun. Thus, in the event of a serious accident, disaster or fire, closing the motorway would leave the connection between Sofia and Southern Bulgaria without a reliable detour.

Sources: telegraph.bg