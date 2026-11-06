A Major Blow to Putin from Brussels: “You Are a Murderer and Must Be Tried”

Ukraine should be considered a future member of the European Union not only for political reasons, but also for strategic reasons related to Europe’s security. This was stated by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“I hope that we will soon see Ukraine in the European Union, and even better, in NATO,” said the German MEP. She stressed that the war had shown how broad the spectrum of threats facing Europe is. In addition to traditional military operations, it includes cyberattacks, hybrid operations, state terrorism and the use of criminal structures.

No Specific Timeline for Membership

Strack-Zimmermann did not commit to a forecast on whether Ukraine could join the EU by the end of 2028. In her words, the war must first end, as the country remains in a state of armed conflict.

The MEP also said that Kyiv must resolve its internal problems, including corruption. In her view, this is among the conditions for membership in the European Union. “I cannot give you a specific date,” Strack-Zimmermann said, adding that everyone has an interest in Ukraine becoming part of the EU, including for security reasons.

The European Parliament identifies Strack-Zimmermann as chairwoman of the Committee on Security and Defence and a member of the Renew Europe group.

Scepticism About the Talks

Regarding the expected talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the war, she said that she did not have high hopes for them. According to her, many negotiations have been held so far, but a ceasefire has not been achieved.

“What will be decisive is for the weapons to finally fall silent, and for negotiations to be held on that basis,” Strack-Zimmermann said. She accused the Russian leadership of speaking about peace while continuing the bombardment of Ukraine.

In her words, the aim of these strikes is to devastate the country and force millions of people to leave it, which would make its conquest easier. The MEP urged Europeans not to be naive and to continue supporting Ukraine.

“Putin Is a Murderer”

Strack-Zimmermann defended her description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “murderer”. She said that she did not want what is happening in Ukraine to be downplayed, because the country is a victim.

“Putin is a murderer and must face the criminal court in The Hague,” she said. According to the MEP, the Russian president bears responsibility for killings, abductions and arson attacks.

Sources: ukrinform.ua