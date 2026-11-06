The leadership of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime welcomed the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime Chief Commissioner Darin Kostov and representatives of the service’s senior leadership welcomed the delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting took place as part of the visit to Sofia at the invitation of Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The talks highlighted the positive results of the cooperation to date between the competent services and the successful joint operations to combat international drug trafficking and cross-border organized crime.

His Royal Highness was briefed on efforts to counter criminal networks, particularly in the areas of drug trafficking, human trafficking, the illegal smuggling of migrants and cybercrime.