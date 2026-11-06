Slavi Vasilev: Boyko Borissov handed Ivaylo Mirchev the document on the second pension pillar

Slavi Vasilev from "Progressive Bulgaria" revealed on the Bulgaria ON AIR programme "The Day ON AIR" the source who provided Ivaylo Mirchev with the information about the controversial document concerning the budget and the second pension pillar.

„Boyko Borissov handed Ivaylo Mirchev the document related to the budget and the second pension pillar after the information had passed through the European People's Party” - this was stated by MP Slavi Vasilev from „Progressive Bulgaria“ on the Bulgaria ON AIR programme „The Day ON AIR“.

„The information Ivaylo Mirchev received reached Borissov through the EPP, and went from Borissov to Mirchev. I know this,“ Vasilev said. According to him, the political cooperation between the participants in the previous government continues, while their actions aim to create tension around „Progressive Bulgaria“ and undermine the stability of the government.

„The political alliance is essentially still alive. These people are doing everything they can to put a spoke in PB's wheel. They are trying to fuel tensions solely so they can bring down the government,“ the MP commented.

Vladislav Panev from „Democratic Bulgaria“, however, denied Vasilev's version of how the information was obtained. „I have enough contacts,“ he said.

Thus, the dispute over the budget and the second pension pillar escalated into mutual accusations of political deals and behind-the-scenes relations.