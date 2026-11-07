Fallen soldiers honored on Archangel All Souls’ Day in Sofia

The memory of Bulgarian servicemen who died in the line of duty was honored in Sofia with a memorial service and military ceremony on Archangel All Souls’ Day. The ceremony took place in front of the Military Mausoleum-Ossuary at Sofia’s Central Cemetery.

The memorial service was conducted by Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil. The National Guard Unit took part in a military ceremony commemorating the servicemen who died in the wars for national liberation and unification, in peacekeeping operations and while performing their military duty in peacetime.

Honoring the fallen servicemen

President Iliana Iotova, Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov attended the ceremony. Representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, senior officers from the armed forces and members of military-patriotic unions were present at the memorial.

„The National Guard Unit will hold a military ceremony to pay tribute to the memory of the servicemen“

Archangel All Souls’ Day, also known as Men’s All Souls’ Day, is one of the days on which the memory of the deceased is honored. Traditionally, on this day the Bulgarian Army also pays tribute to servicemen who died while performing their duties.

Military ceremonies for Archangel All Souls’ Day were also organized in other towns and cities across the country.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg