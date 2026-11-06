Ukraine’s Allies Seek Lasting Peace Ahead of Abu Dhabi Talks

Ukraine’s allies are working to achieve a just and lasting peace, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said after the preparatory meeting in Brussels between representatives of the Alliance, the US, Ukraine and European Union countries.

According to her, the talks focused on „making progress toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine“. The meeting was held ahead of the planned trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.

Talks to Begin on November 10

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that the talks would take place on November 10 and 11 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Washington will mediate between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

„The discussions will address security measures after the end of the war, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and the next steps toward peace,“ Witkoff said on the social media platform „X“. The US representative said that the talks in Brussels were part of preparations to discuss future security guarantees and post-war commitments.

The Kremlin confirmed that the meeting in Abu Dhabi would take place. Russia will be represented by Vladimir Medinsky, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be Moscow’s chief negotiator.

No Breakthrough at Geneva Meeting

The previous trilateral meeting between the Russian, Ukrainian and American delegations took place in mid-February in Geneva, Switzerland. It did not lead to a resolution of the conflict, after Moscow and Kyiv insisted that their respective conditions be met.

The upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi will focus on security after the end of the war, reducing tensions and humanitarian issues. They are also expected to outline the next steps in efforts to achieve peace, without a previously announced agreement to end the conflict.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com