Ivo Hristov: I see no grounds for protests in Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said he saw no social grounds for large-scale protests in Bulgaria similar to the demonstrations in France. According to him, twice this year citizens confirmed their trust in the candidates of “Progressive Bulgaria” and supported a course toward normalization and stability.

“Twice this year, Bulgarian citizens confirmed their trust in the candidates of “Progressive Bulgaria”,” Hristov said on the programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”. He described the removal of the most visible oligarchic dependencies from government and preventing the country from heading toward war as two key political choices.

The dispute over the 2027 budget

Hristov defended the decision to present the 2027 draft budget at the University of National and World Economy. According to him, economic policy should also be discussed in an academic setting, not only within institutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister also rejected claims that the government plans to target funds in the second pension pillar. He described these claims as speculation and said citizens should have the right to choose for themselves whether their social security contributions are directed to the National Social Security Institute or to a private pension fund.

According to the parameters he presented, the tax relief for one child will increase from 3,000 to 5,000, for two children – from 6,000 to 10,000, and for three or more children – from 9,000 to 15,000. A relief of up to €2,000 is also planned for families that pay for sports or extracurricular activities for their children.

Deficit, administration and the Supreme Judicial Council

Hristov said the budget includes limiting the deficit and state spending, as well as administrative reform. According to him, cuts at the Ministry of Interior alone will affect nearly 2,000 employees.

He acknowledged that the governing parties do not have the necessary majority to independently elect a new Supreme Judicial Council and will have to seek support from other political forces. Hristov rejected accusations that cooperation with “Revival” was evidence of political collusion, saying that the candidates’ qualifications should be the leading consideration.

The position on the drones and the war in Ukraine

Regarding the upcoming visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the drones detected near the Bulgarian coast, Hristov said the government would adhere to expert conclusions.

“I see no grounds for protests,” the Deputy Prime Minister said, adding that Bulgaria should not formulate its official position on the basis of hypotheses and logical conjecture, as this could have consequences for the country’s international image.

Sources: bntnews.bg