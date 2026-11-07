GERB to seek veto on 2027 Budget upon its adoption

GERB will not support the draft state budget for 2027 in its current form and will call on President Iliyana Iotova to veto it if it is adopted. GERB MP Daniel Mitov said this in an interview with Nova.

“If this budget, with which we disagree, is adopted, we will call on President Iotova to veto it,” Mitov said.

The draft was presented on November 6. According to the MP, it includes overestimated revenues and underestimated expenditures, lacks buffers, and the policies envisaged do not contain genuine reforms. Mitov specified that GERB would only now begin a detailed analysis of the budget plan.

He identified the pace of budget deficit reduction as the main problem. “It is not by chance that the European Commission has remarks about this budget, and, of course, the slow pace at which the deficit is being overcome is noticeable. Why will we only reach the 3% threshold in 2029?” the MP asked.

Criticism of the government and inflation

Mitov also criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev over his comments about the inherited state of the public finances. According to the MP, the prime minister should not complain about this legacy because the caretaker governments he led in recent years also proposed budgets and contributed to accumulating some of the problems.

“This government seems to like inflation in its budget because it will provide it with more revenue in the budget, but ultimately we will all become poorer as a result,” Mitov said. In his words, the draft contains no measures to tackle inflation.

The draft state budget for 2027 has been published for public discussion until November 10. Parliamentary debates and a vote on the financial framework will follow. If it is adopted in the form criticized by GERB, the party will seek a presidential veto.

Sources: news.bg, bgnes.bg, bta.bg