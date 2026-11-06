A deal for “all of Europe” between the US and Russia? What is known.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is currently working on a “very big” deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Trump held an unscheduled meeting at the White House with Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

A deal that would also include “all of Europe”?

Trump said that the war in Ukraine is “very close” to ending, and that a deal between the US and Russia could include “all of Europe”. “I can’t say what we discussed. But I’m telling you, there will be a deal and it will be a big deal,” the US president told reporters at the White House. “It will be very big. And it will include not only Ukraine—I can say that it will include all of Europe. It will be a big, beautiful deal and everyone will be thrilled.”

Donald Trump noted that he had not met with representatives of Ukraine, who were also visiting the White House on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law and US special envoy Jared Kushner said that the US, NATO and European partners had held “productive and substantive talks” on ending the war in Ukraine. “Our goal is to address the security concerns of all parties with practical arrangements that are approved by everyone and thus reduce the possibility of future conflict,” Kushner wrote on his X account ahead of the forthcoming talks in Abu Dhabi with representatives of Kyiv and Moscow.

Even before taking office for his second term as US president, Donald Trump made similar promises about bringing the war to an early end, claiming during his election campaign that he would end the conflict within a day of becoming president.

Ukraine and Russia congratulated Melania Trump on the ceasefire in Oleshky

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine visited the White House on Thursday for an event dedicated to US First Lady Melania Trump’s work toward reaching an agreement on the ceasefire in Oleshky. Moscow’s envoy Dmitriev thanked Melania Trump for her “humanitarian role”, which secured the six-day ceasefire. He added that Vladimir Putin had personally given instructions as part of the operation and was sending his personal thanks to the first lady.

David Arakhamia, chairman of the parliamentary group of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, and Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also spoke at the event. Arakhamia told Melania Trump that she had done an “incredible job” and encouraged her to continue helping the Ukrainian people. “We certainly want to ask you to continue and find new missions where you can de-escalate as much as possible,” he said.