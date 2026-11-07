Donev: There is no transfer of funds from the second pillar to the National Social Security Institute

There is no proposal to transfer funds from the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute, Finance Minister Galab Donev said. According to him, no such idea appears either in the official letter to the European Commission dated November 2, 2026, or in the draft State Budget Act for 2027.

“My official proposal to the European Commission dated November 2, 2026, contains no idea of redirecting funds from the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute,” Donev said in a statement issued in connection with the debate over the budget proposals.

The minister said that there was full consistency between the draft budget plan sent to the European Commission on October 15, the letter of November 2 and the draft state budget for 2027. The latter document has been presented, sent to the social partners and published by the Ministry of Finance. The European Commission has published the correspondence on Bulgaria’s budget plan, including the response of November 2.

The Finance Ministry decides which ideas are included in the budget

Donev clarified that various proposals and ideas had been discussed as part of the budget procedure, which began in August. The final decision on which of them should be included in the draft, however, rests with the Ministry of Finance.

He also commented on three audit reports by the Bulgarian National Audit Office. According to the finance minister, they do not examine ideas and intentions, but establish specific violations and actions related to the management and spending of public funds by the political formations that defined their configuration as a “coalition assembly.”

Donev cited examples of public funds management

Among the examples that Donev described as irresponsible management of public finances over the past six years was the concealment of BGN 1.5 billion from the budget deficit in order to meet the conditions for adopting the euro.

He also cited the signing of contracts worth BGN 18 billion for roads, despite the Road Infrastructure Agency having a budget of BGN 11 billion, as well as the adoption of budgets with an excessive expenditure component. These assessments are part of the finance minister’s position in the dispute over the budget proposals.

Source: btvnovinite.bg